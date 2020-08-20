Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,051.20

Gresham House Strategic PLC (LON:GHS)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,051.20 and traded as low as $1,000.00. Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at $1,025.00, with a volume of 6,127 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,051.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,086.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 million and a P/E ratio of 11.26.

Get Gresham House Strategic alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a GBX 12.80 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from Gresham House Strategic’s previous dividend of $10.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Gresham House Strategic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

About Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS)

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.