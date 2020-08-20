Groupon (GRPN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2020 – Groupon had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Groupon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2020 – Groupon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Groupon's second quarter earnings and revenues surpassed estimates. Better-than-expected results can be attributed to business restructuring efforts and coronavirus crisis-induced e-commerce boom. However, both earnings and revenues declined year over year, reflecting weak performance across North America owing to fewer customers, lower traffic, coronavirus crisis induced business impacts in Travel domain, and stiff competition in the Goods category. The company has been trying to reduce dependence on goods deals and is shifting focus toward local services market. The transition to high margined local services market and lower customer traffic is hurting revenues. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, improving product mix and ramping up of local consumer activities, holds promise.”

8/11/2020 – Groupon had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Groupon had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Groupon had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Groupon was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of GRPN opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Groupon Inc has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $2.04. The company had revenue of $395.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.27 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $5,392,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,617,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,224.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 83.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 26,511 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Groupon by 232,500.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

