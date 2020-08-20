Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

SUPV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth about $33,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 157,224 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 780.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,361,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,010 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUPV opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $233.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $282.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.