Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) Short Interest Up 16.8% in June

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

HMY stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,762,318 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 732,995 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 76.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,952,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 548,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 86.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,021,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

