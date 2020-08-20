Hashgard (GARD) Price Up 328.2% This Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 328.2% against the dollar. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $12.19 million and $722,886.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039391 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.47 or 0.05596974 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00045601 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

GARD is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,019,999,900 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

