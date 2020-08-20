Head to Head Analysis: ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) & Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU)

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and Leisure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH N/A 31.82% 1.44% Leisure Acquisition N/A 27.35% 0.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and Leisure Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Leisure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leisure Acquisition has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.08%. Given Leisure Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leisure Acquisition is more favorable than ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Leisure Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and Leisure Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH N/A N/A $1.76 million N/A N/A Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

Summary

Leisure Acquisition beats ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Leisure Acquisition

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

