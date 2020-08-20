Head-To-Head Contrast: Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) versus LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP)

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp 0 0 8 0 3.00

LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.61%. Given LiveRamp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A $1.56 billion 0.13 -$22.00 million N/A N/A LiveRamp $380.57 million 9.06 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -28.28

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A -20.93% 9.91% 6.41% LiveRamp -26.19% -8.82% -7.53%

Summary

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A beats LiveRamp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates portfolio of online travel brands, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

