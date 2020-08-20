HeadHunter Group (HHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $11.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $27.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BCS downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

