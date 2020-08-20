HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $237.35

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $237.35 and traded as high as $251.17. HgCapital Trust shares last traded at $248.50, with a volume of 270,093 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 237.35.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

