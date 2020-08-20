Hochschild Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hochschild Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

