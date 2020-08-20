Homeserve (LON:HSV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,212.68

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,212.68 and traded as high as $1,353.00. Homeserve shares last traded at $1,334.00, with a volume of 358,800 shares traded.

HSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Homeserve to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,370 ($17.91) to GBX 1,400 ($18.30) in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Homeserve from GBX 1,025 ($13.40) to GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,322.50 ($17.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,326.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,212.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.03.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 41.30 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 41.10 ($0.54) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Homeserve plc will post 4074.0004101 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Homeserve news, insider Tom Rusin bought 15,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,328 ($17.36) per share, with a total value of £209,306.08 ($273,638.49). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,798 shares of company stock worth $20,979,486.

Homeserve Company Profile (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

