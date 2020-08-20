Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,049 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.60% of Hostess Brands worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $63,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,982,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,674 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 16.1% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 55.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 15.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

TWNK opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $6,025,800.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,381,056 shares of company stock worth $17,514,630. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.