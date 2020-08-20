HP (HPQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HP (NYSE:HPQ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. HP has set its Q3 guidance at $0.39-0.45 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HP to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HP stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. HP has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

