Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HPF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.32

Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HPF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $2.32. Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 10,962 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.52.

About Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HPF)

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.

