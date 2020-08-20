Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Down 31.7% in August

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 469,600 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the July 30th total of 687,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 327,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hubbell by 45.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $144.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.30. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

