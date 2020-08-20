IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of IAA worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of IAA by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAA by 433.3% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of IAA by 22.7% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87. IAA has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 39.20.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.