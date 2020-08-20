IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $235.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 23.42, a current ratio of 23.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). As a group, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 98,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $1,414,018.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 117,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $1,688,522.76. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 238,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,121 and have sold 13,273 shares valued at $190,783. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.