IDOX (LON:IDOX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.26

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.26 and traded as high as $48.60. IDOX shares last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 78,627 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDOX in a report on Monday, June 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $210.55 million and a P/E ratio of 477.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

IDOX (LON:IDOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported GBX (0.23) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDOX plc will post 482.0296309 EPS for the current year.

IDOX Company Profile (LON:IDOX)

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, Content, Digital, and Health. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

