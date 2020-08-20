IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.94

IEC Electronics Corp (NASDAQ:IEC) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and traded as low as $8.56. IEC Electronics shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 14,900 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEC. ValuEngine raised IEC Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised IEC Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get IEC Electronics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.94.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. IEC Electronics had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 21.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC)

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.