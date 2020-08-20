Ignition (IC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $49.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $156,044.29 and $49.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00051571 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,711.68 or 0.99441866 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002329 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000845 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00191241 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004563 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,337,932 coins and its circulating supply is 1,324,759 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.