IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 84,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IMAC stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

