ImageCoin Price Reaches $0.0953 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 35.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $963,464.77 and $9.67 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0953 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 51.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001574 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 77.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 10,108,558 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

