Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.72% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $21.34 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

