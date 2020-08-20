Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Sells $83,800.00 in Stock

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Infinera Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.51 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinera Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFN. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Infinera by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Infinera by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Infinera by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Infinera by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

