Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 552.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR stock opened at $79.08 on Thursday. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.