Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.83

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $6.86. Innovative Solutions & Support shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 45,900 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Solutions & Support from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $114.99 million, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Innovative Solutions & Support had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter.

In other Innovative Solutions & Support news, President Shahram Askarpour sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $72,208.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Innovative Solutions & Support by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Innovative Solutions & Support by 4.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovative Solutions & Support by 25.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

