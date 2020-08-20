INO COIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $431,260.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $443.44 million and $431,260.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One INO COIN token can now be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00020917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00139522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.99 or 0.01757520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00189337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00142681 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu.

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

