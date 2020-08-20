Insider Buying: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Insider Buys 7,692 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) insider Peter Soparkar acquired 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.30 and a quick ratio of 13.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,054,000. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,057,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,790,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,776,000 after purchasing an additional 158,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,285,000 after purchasing an additional 526,094 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,846,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,312,000 after acquiring an additional 668,175 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

