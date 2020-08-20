Insider Buying: Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Buys 243,163 Shares of Stock

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 243,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,664,497.76.

Srs Investment Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 282,566 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,818,033.94.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 217,074 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $4,065,796.02.

CAR stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.49 EPS for the current year.

CAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,578,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,711,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 12,875.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 27,167 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

