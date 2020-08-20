Insider Buying: BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Acquires 8,788 Shares of Stock

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 8,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $28,297.36.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BK Technologies alerts:

On Friday, August 14th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,474 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,687.32.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,301 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,228.25.

On Monday, August 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,611 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,096.85.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 296 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000.48.

On Monday, August 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 294 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $920.22.

On Friday, July 31st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,471 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $4,633.65.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 709 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318.43.

On Monday, July 27th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 2,536 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,089.84.

On Friday, July 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 1,183 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,785.60.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 444 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,425.24.

Shares of BK Technologies stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. BK Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.19% of BK Technologies worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.