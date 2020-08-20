Insider Buying: BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) CEO Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $13,400.00.

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BSQUARE Co. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered BSQUARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

