Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys 1,662 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.42 per share, with a total value of $120,362.04. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $71.34 on Thursday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $93.49. The firm has a market cap of $403.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st.

CNBKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Century Bancorp by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

