Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys 600 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 600 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.62 per share, with a total value of $43,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 833,537 shares in the company, valued at $60,531,456.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $71.34 on Thursday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $93.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 35.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Century Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

