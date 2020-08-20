Insider Buying: LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Acquires 5,900 Shares of Stock

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $27,553.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,296.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. LRAD Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). LRAD had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LRAD Corporation will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in LRAD in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of LRAD in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LRAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

GNSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LRAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of LRAD in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

