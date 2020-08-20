Insider Selling: 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of 1life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,200.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. 1life Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54.

Get 1life Healthcare alerts:

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONEM shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1life Healthcare by 14.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.