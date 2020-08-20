Insider Selling: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Major Shareholder Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $1,384,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,190,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bay City Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $786,094.92.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.22. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -12.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

