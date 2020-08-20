Insider Selling: Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Sells 5,461 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $429,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MRCY opened at $76.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $110,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.