Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Sells 11,885 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $233,777.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,234.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NKTR opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.94.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The company had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cfra cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

