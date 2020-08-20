Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.12, for a total value of $4,841,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $491.87 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.26. The stock has a market cap of $213.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,848,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

