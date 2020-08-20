Insider Selling: Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $302,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LASR opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Nlight Inc has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $957.08 million, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nlight had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. On average, analysts expect that Nlight Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LASR shares. TheStreet cut Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nlight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Nlight from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 145.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,482,000 after buying an additional 2,007,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 25.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,208,000 after buying an additional 663,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,856,000 after buying an additional 156,912 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 31,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 43.5% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,124,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 340,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

