Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells 18,594 Shares of Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $644,282.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,481,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,543,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 115.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 222,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pinterest by 23,918.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 711,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 708,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

