Insider Selling: Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Insider Sells 11,205 Shares of Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $677,118.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,227.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rapid7 stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Rapid7 Inc has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $64.26.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Rapid7 by 791.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 55,857 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Rapid7 by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Rapid7 by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 57,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.