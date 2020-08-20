Insider Selling: Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) EVP Sells 4,032 Shares of Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) EVP Anthony Scarfo sold 4,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $18,385.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,687 shares in the company, valued at $377,052.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Scarfo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Anthony Scarfo sold 9,014 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $35,334.88.

On Monday, June 15th, Anthony Scarfo sold 778 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $3,018.64.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.97. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $210.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,357,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,297,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 51,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 300,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 283,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

