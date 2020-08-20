Insider Selling: Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells 32,789 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jared Grusd sold 32,789 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $702,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,605,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jared Grusd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Jared Grusd sold 32,903 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $794,936.48.

SNAP opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Snap by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

