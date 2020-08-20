Insider Selling: Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells 88,644 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 88,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $1,898,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Wednesday, August 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $3,223,502.32.

On Thursday, July 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 11,069 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $267,537.73.

SNAP opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $26.76.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 2,406,587 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $734,687,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 56.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,705,000 after buying an additional 9,548,098 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,507,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,491,000 after buying an additional 1,181,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 239.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.