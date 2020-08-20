IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.15. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 13,397 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.01.

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

About IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTCMKTS:IPCIF)

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

