Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE opened at $104.38 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,902 shares of company stock worth $11,279,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.