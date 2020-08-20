Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,841.84

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,841.84 and traded as high as $4,067.00. Intercontinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $3,939.00, with a volume of 652,912 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,900 ($50.99) to GBX 3,820 ($49.94) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,100 ($40.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,050 ($52.95) to GBX 4,500 ($58.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,943.85 ($51.56).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,820.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,841.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83.

In other Intercontinental Hotels Group news, insider Arthur de Haast bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($52.29) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,294.42).

About Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

