InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.33

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.33 and traded as high as $52.85. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 233,500 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

