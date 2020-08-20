InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of InterDigital Wireless worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 24.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 291,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 57,813 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the first quarter worth $2,556,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 33.4% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 203,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 50,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 23.9% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 219,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 42,303 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

In related news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $279,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $54,477.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,747.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,633 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.16. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.